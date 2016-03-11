Aberdeen Man Identified After Arrest on Drug and Weapons Charges; Released on $75,000 Bond

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Police Detectives have released the identity of the man who was charged with drug and weapons violations on Thursday, March 10th. The man, Casey Carlisle King, 47, of the 500 block of Rogers Street, Aberdeen, MD was charged with the following:

1) Possession of firearm while conducting a drug trafficking crime (8 counts)

2) Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

3) Possession of marijuana

4) Possession of CDS paraphernalia

King was transported to the Harford County IPC where he was released after posting $75,000 bond.

The Aberdeen Police Department encourages all of its citizens to report activity associated with drug activity. These tips can be made anonymously by calling the Aberdeen Police directly at 410-272-2121.