Susquehannock Wildlife Society Celebrates 5 Yrs of Conservation with Open House, Wildlife Baby Shower April 9

From the Susquehannock Wildlife Society:

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, a non-profit conservation/education/rescue-rehabilitation organization based in Harford County, will celebrate its 5th anniversary on April 9 from 1pm-5pm with an open house and slate of activities at the site of its future wildlife center located on the newly established 20-acre Hopkins Branch Wildlife Management Area at 1725 Trappe Church Road in Darlington, Maryland. The open house is an exclusive and limited opportunity to visit the center as it is currently under renovation. In the event of inclement weather, the open house will be held on April 16.

At the open house, visitors can meet the Susquehannock Wildlife Society team, learn about its mission, and have an opportunity to volunteer for current and future projects. The inaugural hike will take visitors along a stream, past a pond, across a meadow, and through the woods – with breathtaking views of the historic village of Darlington and Deer Creek valley. At the Wildlife Baby Shower, participants will learn more about the rescue and care of orphaned and distressed baby wildlife, play wildlife-themed baby shower games, and can donate items that will ensure superb quality of care for this year’s wild babies.

Although the facility is still under renovation, visitors can enter the future wildlife center to get a first peek at it how it looks and share the vision of what it will become – a first-of-its-kind hub for wildlife education, research, and rehabilitation in northern Maryland, aimed at conserving Maryland’s native wildlife species for the good of the environment and to maintain them for many generations to enjoy. Patrons of the open house can also enjoy birthday cake and special guest wildlife ambassadors as the organization celebrates its 5th year of protecting local wildlife.

Susquehannock Wildlife Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit formed from humble beginnings in 2011 and has since organically grown into a recognized and respected organization in the region. Currently managed by a Board of Directors and assisted by dedicated volunteers, the organization prides itself on maintaining a connection with the community to educate about local wildlife, its habitat, and conservation issues.

In its first 5 years, Susquehannock Wildlife Society has responded to hundreds of calls on its wildlife hotline for injured, orphaned, and distressed wildlife, held numerous education programs such as guided hikes highlighting different types of wildlife as well as educational talks for schools, parks, other local organizations. It has also conducted and been involved in a number of scientific research projects, including a survey of reptile and amphibian species living in Harford County, a local trail camera study that collects data on mammal distributions, a search for the Eastern hellbender (a 2-ft long salamander that once, and may yet, roam the Susquehanna River) using environmental DNA techniques, restoration of the Baltimore checkerspot butterfly, and population studies of local turtles under special conservation concern.

For more information about this event or other local wildlife issues, or if you’re looking to donate or volunteer, please contact the Susquehannock Wildlife Society via its wildlife hotline at 443?333-WILD (-9453), by email at contact@suskywildlife.org, or visit the web site at http://www.suskywildlife.org.