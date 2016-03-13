Harford County Education Association Accepting Applications for Future Educator Scholarship

From the Harford County Education Association:
The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) is committed to advocating for education professionals and to promoting quality public schools that prepare students to succeed in a diverse, global society. For nearly twenty years, HCEA has assisted students who have committed to pursuing a career in education by awarding a scholarship to a deserving student from Harford County Public Schools.
HCEA is currently taking applications for the HCEA Future Educator Scholarship. Any HCPS senior who is pursuing a career in education may apply. The deadline is April 15, 2016. HCEA will award the winning applicant a $1,500 scholarship in May at our Representative Assembly.
To apply please complete the application at the link here.
Comments
Forever Amber says
When did Towson State stop offering free tuition to students who would agree to teach anywhere in Maryland that they were needed?
This is a wonderful program but when did it become necessary?
kc says
Ohhhh that has been long gone. No school gives a free ride to students who want to teach (unless they happen to offer a scholarship or something like that)