Harford County Education Association Accepting Applications for Future Educator Scholarship

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) is committed to advocating for education professionals and to promoting quality public schools that prepare students to succeed in a diverse, global society. For nearly twenty years, HCEA has assisted students who have committed to pursuing a career in education by awarding a scholarship to a deserving student from Harford County Public Schools.

HCEA is currently taking applications for the HCEA Future Educator Scholarship. Any HCPS senior who is pursuing a career in education may apply. The deadline is April 15, 2016. HCEA will award the winning applicant a $1,500 scholarship in May at our Representative Assembly.

To apply please complete the application at the link here.