Harford County Planting 200 Trees in Edgewood on March 25 to Celebrate Arbor Day 2016

From Harford County government:

Harford County will celebrate Arbor Day 2016 on Friday, March 25, by planting 200 trees at the Harford Land Trust property on Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. This will be Harford County’s 14th annual Arbor Day celebration with volunteers planting native tree species. County Executive Barry Glassman will be on hand to make opening remarks and assist with the planting.

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the event beginning at 10:00 a.m. and expected to last from two to three hours. Families, civic organizations, school groups, and scouts are welcome to attend. Please bring a hammer and shovel, if possible.

A free native tree will be provided to all participants, courtesy of the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation, and sustainable use of Maryland’s Forest Resources.

This year’s Arbor Day celebration will include the presentation of a National Arbor Day Tree City USA award to Harford County government. The Tree City USA designation recognizes the work of elected officials, staff and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, which in turn benefits both the environment and the economy. The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization of nearly one million members whose mission is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

Since 2003, Harford County has planted nearly 32,000 trees in recognition of Arbor Day. Tree varieties native to the county include red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar and redbud.

Planting and conserving trees improves the quality of life by reducing air pollution, stabilizing soils, and reducing water pollution by absorbing pollutants. Trees also enhance property values, and reduce noise and visual pollution. They provide protection from the sun by reducing glare, reduce the heat island effect by shading buildings and parking lots, and add beauty to our surroundings.

For more information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration, or to volunteer, please contact Jennifer Wilson, Department of Planning and Zoning, at 410-638-3103 ext. 1365