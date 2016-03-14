Bomb Techs Respond to Scarboro Landfill After Suspicious Item Discovered in Dumpster

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Bomb technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Harford County Hazmat Team responded to the Harford Waste Disposal Center in Street on Monday morning after a suspicious item discovered was in a Dumpster.

A citizen observed a person dispose of a wooden crate with military markings into a Dumpster. The citizen questioned the person and they advised they were cleaning out their grandfathers house and came across the crate. The citizen later notified Harford County Waste Disposal Center personnel who called 911. Bomb technicians with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were later requested and responded.

An inspection of the discovered items was completed and it was determined the items in question were cardboard tubes used to store 105 mm TPDS-T – a M724A1 cartridge used for gunnery training in tank mounted 105 mm gun cannons. No rounds were actually inside the tubes.