Day Care Addition Proposed at Joppatowne Church; DAC Meeting March 16

From Friends of Harford:

A Development Advisory Committee (DAC) Meeting has been scheduled for the following project:

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church

Located at the intersection of Towne Center Drive & Joppa Farm Road. Tax Map 69; Parcel 104. First Election District. Council District A to Construct Day Care addition to existing Church/Day Care/5.03 acres/R3/B2.

DATE/Time: Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 am

Location: Second floor conference room, County Office Bldg, 220 S Main St, Bel Air

The DAC meeting announcement is available at http://www5.harfordcountymd.gov/GISMap/developmentactivitytracker/

A site plan is available at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5669

The public is invited to attend, ask questions and voice any concerns.

County government has a description of the DAC process at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/811/Development-Advisory-Committee-DAC

Do you want to know where this fits into the development process? Read A Citizen’s Guide to the Harford County Property Development Process by Friends of Harford.