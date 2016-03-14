Day Care Addition Proposed at Joppatowne Church; DAC Meeting March 16

From Friends of Harford:
A Development Advisory Committee (DAC) Meeting has been scheduled for the following project:
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
Located at the intersection of Towne Center Drive & Joppa Farm Road. Tax Map 69; Parcel 104. First Election District. Council District A to Construct Day Care addition to existing Church/Day Care/5.03 acres/R3/B2.
DATE/Time: Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 am
Location: Second floor conference room, County Office Bldg, 220 S Main St, Bel Air
The DAC meeting announcement is available at http://www5.harfordcountymd.gov/GISMap/developmentactivitytracker/
A site plan is available at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5669
The public is invited to attend, ask questions and voice any concerns.
County government has a description of the DAC process at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/811/Development-Advisory-Committee-DAC
Do you want to know where this fits into the development process? Read A Citizen’s Guide to the Harford County Property Development Process by Friends of Harford.
Comments
Forever Amber says
It’s nice to discover in the “Citizen’s Guide to the Harford County Property Development Process” that if you miss one of the zoning hearings, you’re SOL if you find a problem with a development. After all, they are so prompt in letting the taxpayers and voters know when these meeting occur.