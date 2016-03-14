Harford County Identifies 16 Local Transportation Priorities for FY17 State Funding

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman publicly released today his priorities for state funding of local transportation projects in the fiscal year 2017.
“Harford County’s request for state funding identifies 16 achievable transportation projects to reduce traffic congestion, and enhance safety and mobility for our citizens and the traveling public,” County Executive Glassman said.
The list of 16 priority projects includes:
– Route 22 at Prospect Mill Road – Route 22 at Thomas Run Road/Schucks Road
– Route 24 Northbound Lane
– US 1 Bypass at Route 24 Interchange
– Route 543 at I-95 Southbound Ramp
– Route 22 Eastbound HOV Lane
– Route 159 at Old Philadelphia Road Roundabout
– Route 23 at Grafton Shop Road Roundabout
– Route 22 Median
– Route 7 at Stepney Road Roundabout
– US 1/Route 22 Access Management
– Route 23 at Route 146/Madonna Road Roundabout
– Route 22 Eastbound Queue Jump Lane
– Aberdeen Train Station (Parking)
– Route 22 Bicycle and Pedestrian Upgrades
– MacPhail Road Shared Use Path
– Route 24 Shared Use Path
Harford County’s official request for FY17 state transportation funding was made in a March 7 letter to Secretary Pete K. Rahn of the Maryland Department of Transportation. A copy of the letter is attached below.
Comments
Hector from LaTolteca says
What about Baltimore Pike Barry? It’s a mess and damaging people’s cars.
Jubal Early says
There really should only be two priority projects for Hartford County. Widening Rt. 22 to five lanes from I 95 to Fountain Green and the same for Rt. 152 to Rt. 1
asphaltsmellslikemoney says
It’s Harford County you moron. Clearly you don’t even live here so butt out you greedy “we want to f up Fallston and urbanize Bel Air” developer that doesn’t give two hoots about quality of life as long as you get money shoved in your filthy mitts.
Cdev says
I do live here and I can tell you 152 from 95 to Singer road is a mess during rush hour. It can take 20 minutes to travel it. a second lane in that area along with traffic controls would be extremely helpful.
A Realist says
Train station parking? As bad as the roads are in Harford County, you want to fix a parking lot…
Dave Rode says
What about 152 from Route 40 all the way up to Route 1. It’s a mess. Like a parking lot.
asphaltsmellslikemoney says
It’s a parking lot when the nim rods that tail gate because they want everyone to do 60 in a 45 end up planting a big wet one on the hiney end of the guy able to stop in front of them. Traffic backs up for a mile and they stand there next to their torn up front end on the SUV looking stupid as the rest of us try to inch around. You don’t need a super highway through a neighborhood or to add a lane so aforementioned nim rod can abuse the property rights of his fellow citizens. Sometimes leaving a traffic squeeze is much safer. Try getting a coffee, taking a deep breath and dealing with a 5 minute inconvenience or better yet respect the posted speed.
minion says
Nobody’s doing 60 (or even 45) northbound on 152 between 95 and rt1 at 5pm on a weekday…I promise you that…
Lucy says
I wonder if Mr. Glassman has driven on 924 from Ring Factory to Box Hill? The section in front of the ball fields at Ring Factory Elementary is in very sad shape. They can only crack seal so many times.
But the worst spot is the on 924 on both sides of Singer/Abingdon Road. I think it’s fantastic that Wayne Norman has gotten the support to rename that stretch of road Heroes Highway. Now, how about using that support to find money to fix it up so that it truly honors Pat and Mark! That section of road is horrid. I just had to have quite a bit of work done to my car after hitting potholes in that area. Are they still called potholes if the whole road is breaking apart and deteriorating?
I would encourage Mr. Glassman, along with State Highways folks, to drive up and down that strip a couple of times a day, to and from work and shopping, then re-evaluate which projects need to be priorities.
Kharn says
An HOV lane in Aberdeen? Wouldn’t it only help out those big white vans from Jersey going to APG? And, what will that do for people trying to make use of them, traffic would be a mess trying to get to the park & ride or the stadium so people can consolidate to meet the minimum requirement.
ForestHillResident says
A turning circle at 23 and Grafton Shop is an OK start, but Grafton Shop south from 23 to Red Pump needs to be widened and given shoulders. Part of the reason it takes so long to clear that intersection is that Grafton Shop is a narrow road that is barely sufficient for 2-way traffic.
asphaltsmellslikemoney says
How big is your yard? I’d like some of your yard so that self absorbed people in SUV’S have more room so when they’re texting and weaving from side to side they’re not risking running up in someone’s yard. It is all about me you know. And to those who have older historic homes closer to the road screw you…I shouldn’t be forced to use caution or be courteous – it’s a brave new world where me and a selfie is my perfect nirvana.
ForestHillResident says
Eminent domain is settled law. I’ll be right there protesting in the streets blatent abuses of such power filling in that the open ditches on both sides of Grafton Shop to widen the lane with a sewer underneath is a no-brainer.
Scum says
asphaltsmellslikemoney – If you don’t think 152 needs 4 lanes, then you need your head examined. News flash, traffic isn’t going to lessen up, ever, along that stretch. It will continue to get worse.
Have you ever heard of “Eminent domain?” Don’t worry, you’ll get fair market value for the piece of your property. AND you’ll make thousands of commuters happy since they will have more lanes. Be a team player.
It sounds like you are a little unbalanced, by the way.
Cynical Sinner says
Right, no shortage of idiots going in debt over a $350,000 on the cheapest built
2,500 square foot cookie cutter HOA association house on a 1/16th of an acre lot, who aimlessly drive around for no other better reason who also end up next to your table at Outback Steakhouse with their misbehaved and undisciplined crying and obnoxious asshole kids.
Sword of Light says
Sounds like someone needs to move to the Yukon Territory.
Dr D says
You know, there are counselors and anti-depressants that can help you deal with your negative thoughts and emotions.
Cynical Sinner says
No negative thoughts here.
Just the truth, bro.
Cynical Sinner says
Oh, by the way, enjoy all the nail pops in your 3 month built house. Never seen a few year old house with more nail pops than a 50 year old house.
Wonder how many nails run into electrical wires in them houses?
Sword of Light says
Why so angry, bro? Get burned by a builder, bro? What do you care where others choose to live, bro? Your ex buy a tract home with all your money, bro?
Cynical Sinner says
Haha, nah. I sell an average 15 million a year in residential development. Seen quality and not quality.
A bit more in commercial space.
Just the business I’m in.
asphaltsmellslikemoney says
Look up “road diet” and why that the very reason it’s unlikely you’ll see 152 widened to accommodate 2 lanes. If you need to improve safety you design roads to encourage speeds to those obeying traffic speeds rather than open up the roads to the roid ragers who weave in and out and race. I would suggest if your so late every day that you can’t stand posted speeds you shouldn’t have bought your house 20 minutes from 95. That’s your problem, not the problem of the people living in the neighborhoods through the 152 corridor.
Bob k says
No need for “Eminent domain” on 152. Just look at where the power line poles are, that is where the states property ends. Notice where they have planted all those buffer trees along 152 in the fallston area? Yea that’s because the property to widen 152 to 5 lanes already exists.
Cynical Sinner says
I see too many idiots creating congestion amongst themselves and others.
Like yesterday, traveling towards Baltimore County had on Business Route 1 by the Fallston Walmart.
Too many fools trying to make a left hand turn (across both directions of traffic) from a business.
I’m sorry, you need to turn right, drive up to the nearest traffic signal and make a u turn (if allowable) or find another safe means to turn around.
I see the same shit at Stepney Road/Route 7 (traffic circle pending) People wanting to make a left to get on Route 7 with an endless amount of cars. If you simply make a right hand turn and drive 500 feet, there is a traffic circle to negotiate a safe u turn.
I even seen a driving instructor sitting there with a student waiting to make a left, I yelled “fuking idiot” as loud as I could. These are the type of morons teaching young drivers to “safely” drive.
Cynical Sinner says
Why a driving instructor would tell a student to sit there for 10 minutes while watching all the APG traffic nonstop come one way, and then everyone else go the other way is beyond me.
I popped a right hand turn, turned around at the traffic circle and still passed them waiting to make that left hand turn.
Sword of Light says
Someone sounds angry. Upset you can’t vote for Trump in the primary until next month?
Cynical Sinner says
Go troll somewhere else, man.
I’m just astonished about the bad habits that driving instructors teach kids. Heres another, back up by one hand on the wheel and turning their upper body, arm across the passenger seat.
You got mirrors on the left and right hand of the car followed by a rearview interior/center. You can check blindspots with a turn of the head and be in control of the wheel and better posture NOT doing what they instruct.
Pro-tip: Back into parking spots so you need to “back out.”
noble says
Most of the time when I tell people I make a right turn or two to avoid waiting for and making left hand turns they look at me like I’m crazy.
But I dunno, I’m going about my business and driving more safely while they continue to sit there. And the next day they will do it again, so I’m not sure who’s crazier.
I also think this is why the latest rule of the modern road has become “whoever has waited the longest gets the right of way” that so many people are now employing. I love coming up to an intersection to make my right turn and getting cut off by someone who has been waiting 10 minutes to turn left.
Now, ideally, we don’t have to deal with this crap, but the state of the world being what it is (imperfect), you gotta learn to deal. Make some right turns now and then.
Or get broadsided from you impatience. Your call.
none says
They need to finish the I95, Route 24, Route 924 bridges and intersection.
Kathy says
Or you know, maybe work on the awful public transportation in this county so that people can take a bus or train to their jobs and not clog up the roads.
Rude person says
Trains? There is Aberdeen and Edgewood with passenger stops for Amtrak and MARC. A lot more than “build it” comes into play, lots of scheduling has to be thought out, and perhaps, AMTRAK (Uncle Sam) may not be inclined to offer passenger service anywhere?
I see plenty of people using Harford Transit. They need to move from the old Abingdon Fire Department to a more centrally located County facility to be determined, IMO.
wonorato says
Interesting to note that the County is requesting state funding to extend the 2nd lane on Route 22 heading out towards HCC just past the Route 543 intersection. This was one of the items that SHA and the County was requesting the developers of the Eva Mar project to pay for under our adequate public facilities ordinance. The APFO requires developers to pay for the impacts to intersections caused what they are planning to build. The additional 3,000 trips per day that will be generated by Eva Mar will have a significant impact on the Route 22/Route 543 intersection. Accordingly, this lane extension was part of the improvements initially requested by the County and SHA. Then all of a sudden it disappeared from the publicly available correspondence between the developers and SHA/Harford County. No one was able to answer why it mysteriously disappeared despite a number of requests.
Now this improvement appears in the County’s request for State funding (i.e. taxpayers funding) for this improvement. Yet another example of our wonderful government at work. The APFO rules are pretty clear that the responsibility for improvements such as this falls on developers NOT taxpayers. Yet somehow the County has chosen to ignore the APFO rules, grant a permit to the developer that should not have granted, and then ask taxpayers to pay for the improvements. The estimate on this improvement is $1 – $2 million. Money that could be spent on other improvements. But no we are going to give developers a break. Instead of asking for a TIF which we fully expected for Eva Mar, they are going to take advantage of Larry Hogan and get the money from the State (i.e. taxpayers). Money that may or not may be granted. This amounts to a behind the scenes TIF. But the Eva Mar project was given full approval anyway despite the fact that the approval is violation of the County’s APFOs.
The cumulative effect of decisions like this is why traffic is so bad in this County. It really should come as no surprise. The County has become addicted to development. Our elected officials are in bed with the developers. The general public does not have the time to pay attention to what goes on. The government takes advantage of our apathy and lack of involvement. Developers make millions. County can’t pay its teachers. And the cycle goes on. All in the name of “economic growth” as Boniface & Co. call it. But “we need the revenue” they say. We cannot allow two additional ducks on a 1.98 acre property but by God go ahead and build a 4 story, 500 unit retirement home in the middle of a residential neighborhood because we need the revenue. We can’t survive without more development, says our government. Baloney!!!
To be clear, I am not advocating for a moratorium on development. What is needed is smart development. Development that enhances our property values and improves quality of life. Not development where you have houses sitting 25 feet off of Route 543. (See the new development across from Vineyard Oak a little north of C. Milton Wright). Not development where single family homes have backyards not more than 10 feet deep (see the development on Thomas Run Road near Prospect Mill Road) Not development where the goal is to squeeze as many houses as possible into a location it they do not belong. I could go on.
The fact is that the typical single family house is a revenue loser for the County. We need to look for profitable growth. Building more and more houses is NOT the way to increase revenue as our government seems to think. The problem is that the people who want to build the houses are the ones who control our government through their attorneys and campaign contributions. They are the ones our government represents in reality not US.
The County invites public participation in the new Master Plan and tells us “but you DO have a voice.” Fact is that the Master Plan is a meaningless and useless document because it is the zoning code that controls. If the zoning code says it can be built then it can be built regardless of what the Master Plan says. You can see that time and time again throughout the County. The current draft of the Master Plan brags about how the County prides itself on strong environmental protections, for example. And yet the County just passed Bill 16-02 recently that weakens protection for non-tidal wetlands. To make matters worse, per Boniface, the County is looking for additional ways to weaken the environmental protections in the zoning code to further “economic growth” (i.e. give gifts to developers).
The problems in this County all flow back to the fact that there is this whole shadow world of activity going on at 220 South Main that the general public does not know about unless they really take the time to dig into it. The County puts on a nice facade and acts like it is all about the people. But the reality is that the County is all about development. They do what they want when people are not looking. The Aegis does nothing to cover what goes on behind the scenes. It is this big elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about. This is NOT how government should operate. It is literally third world. You would expect as much in Moscow and Cuba but not here in Harford County. We are a $700 million a year operation with a population pushing 250,000 and yet look at the resumes of those who are in charge (retired wrestling coach, for example). The County needs to do more to attract talented people to run our government. We need to be more selective in who we elect instead of blindly voting down party lines. We need more involvement from Democrats to get rid of the one part system in this County as much as I hate to say that. We complain about the one party system in Annapolis and yet that is exactly what we have here in Harford County and the same “Because we can” attitude exists here. That needs to stop!!!
Dumb Bunny says
3000 road trips per day from 500 old people without cars in an assisted living facility…..
I want some of what ever it is you are smoking.
wonorato says
3,000 trips per day is the number contained in the developer’s traffic study. You also forget that there are 144 single family homes (1,500 trips per day alone) to be built around the retirement community. The majority of the units (400+) are independent living units with seniors who drive. You also forget the employees, visitors, deliveries, etc. I wish I were I smoking but those are the facts.
BillO says
The county should eminent domain all of Tudor Manor and return it to farm land.
wonorato says
I knew Bill H would have to join in. How have you been?? I missed you.
Loser says
“To be clear, I am not advocating for a moratorium on development.”
William to be clear…. you are advocating a moratorium to development when it is in your back yard and you do not approve of it. You do not approve of current development under the existing plan because it is in your back yard and you are grasping are anything to try to stop it. If I were a member of the elected county officials I would sue your sorry ass into a single wide mobile home in Darlington mobile estates for no other reason than your hypocrisy deserves it.
wonorato says
I have used my real name in this post. Have the courage to use your real name when you post comments like this.
Clearly I have struck a nerve with someone tied to the development community. Not surprising they would hide behind a made up username since everything developers do in this County is done behind closed doors outside of public scrutiny. Why should this be any different??