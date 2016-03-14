Harford County Identifies 16 Local Transportation Priorities for FY17 State Funding

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman publicly released today his priorities for state funding of local transportation projects in the fiscal year 2017.

“Harford County’s request for state funding identifies 16 achievable transportation projects to reduce traffic congestion, and enhance safety and mobility for our citizens and the traveling public,” County Executive Glassman said.

The list of 16 priority projects includes:

– Route 22 at Prospect Mill Road – Route 22 at Thomas Run Road/Schucks Road

– Route 24 Northbound Lane

– US 1 Bypass at Route 24 Interchange

– Route 543 at I-95 Southbound Ramp

– Route 22 Eastbound HOV Lane

– Route 159 at Old Philadelphia Road Roundabout

– Route 23 at Grafton Shop Road Roundabout

– Route 22 Median

– Route 7 at Stepney Road Roundabout

– US 1/Route 22 Access Management

– Route 23 at Route 146/Madonna Road Roundabout

– Route 22 Eastbound Queue Jump Lane

– Aberdeen Train Station (Parking)

– Route 22 Bicycle and Pedestrian Upgrades

– MacPhail Road Shared Use Path

– Route 24 Shared Use Path

Harford County’s official request for FY17 state transportation funding was made in a March 7 letter to Secretary Pete K. Rahn of the Maryland Department of Transportation. A copy of the letter is attached below.