Harford County Public Schools: Committed that “All Students, Including Transgender Students, Enjoy a Safe and Discrimination-Free School Environment”

From Harford County Public Schools:

In the last month, legal developments at the federal level have occurred regarding the rights of transgender students to use bathrooms in public schools. For the purposes of this announcement “transgender” means a person who identifies with the sex other than his or her biological sex.

The U.S. Department of Education has issued guidance which states that public schools must allow a student to use bathrooms that correspond to his or her gender identity rather than his or her biological sex. This guidance has been upheld as valid by the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in the case of G.G. v. Gloucester County (VA) School Board, (April 19, 2016). The state of Maryland is subject to this jurisdiction of the 4th Circuit.

All public schools in Maryland, including Harford County Public Schools, are required to comply with the court’s ruling and the United States Department of Education’s guidance on this matter or may face sanctions from the federal government or legal action.

Harford County Public Schools will work with the State Superintendent, and the Maryland State Department of Education and other resources, to develop any procedures and practices that may be necessary to implement this requirement. In doing so, Harford County Public Schools will act consistent with its commitment that all students, including transgender students, enjoy a safe and discrimination-free school environment.

Should you have a question regarding the above, please contact the principal of your child’s school or Ms. Laurie Namey, supervisor of Equity and Cultural Proficiency, at Laurie.Namey@hcps.org or 410-809-6065.