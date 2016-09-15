Rep. Harris Votes to Block Gitmo Release of Detainees

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement after the House passed H.R. 5351, to prohibit the transfer of any individual detained at United States Navel Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba:

“Once again, Congress has acted to stop President Obama from playing politics with the security of our nation, putting American lives in danger. With the revelation that 30% of former Guantanamo Bay detainees are confirmed or suspected of reengaging in terrorism, we cannot allow for the transfer and or release of these enemy combatants, especially not to the United States. I agree with the hardworking Americans who believe that counterterrorism should be one of our top priorities and it is unconscionable that our President would willingly bring known terrorists into this country. I will continue to work to ensure that bringing Gitmo detainees to the United States remains illegal.”