Pasquetta McGrady: “I Want to Pass a Better USA on to My Grandchildren. Trump is Not Perfect…But You Know Where He Stands on Most Issues”

From Pasquetta M. McGrady:
To The Editor:
I am voting for Trump/Pence for President and Vice President of Our Great USA for many of the following reasons;
The eight years of the Obama administration greatly raised poverty levels in all areas urban, suburban and rural. Taxes raised to pay for roads, health care, security (read:military) left many half-finished unresolved projects that Obama backed and swear now that a Clinton Administration will complete, continue and expand. No thanks.
Look at Libya and Mrs. Clinton’s lack of action and results. The results of Iran getting access to nuclear weapons brings back memories of being in grade school and getting under my desk for protection during air raid drills.
Trump/Pence proposes support for our military. As a successful businessman and successful governor, both men know and believe that proactive support continual growth of the capabilities of our armed forces is necessary. They know stagnant or shrinking doesn’t contribute to National Security. Our military deserve an increase in all areas- from enlistees through all senior veterans. Trump-Pence would share any information about investigations of military problems unlike this administration’s poorly run Obama-care fiasco.
Trump-Pence totally believe and support the First Amendment Constitution, freedom of Religion, of speech, to own guns. Mrs. Clinton and her ilk constantly discourage, disrespect and dispute these basic rights. We The Clinton government, know what’s best for our poor downtrodden masses. Give us your money and we’ll take care of it…oh, we meant we’ll take care of you.
I am writing this letter to share my opinions. I want to pass a better USA on to my grandchildren. Trump is not perfect. He is loud and tends to be full of himself- at times he’s obnoxious. But you know where he stands on most issues. The list of possible Supreme Court Justices proves he’s thinking.
His choice to run with his own money, against the odds, show his love and concern for our country too!
Finally, each night before I go to sleep, I pray for my family, friends and this country. I believe God is in charge. A change is coming and we can affect it as of now with our votes. Do not waste this blessing.
Thanks for allowing me to share my thoughts.
May God Bless America
Mrs. Pasquetta M. McGrady
Comments
Trump Is A Loser says
Tump represents the worst aspects of America.He is racist,sexist and ignorant. Fortunately he has long ago lost the electoral vote. Unable to except his political fate he has now turned into a #WhinyLittleBitch
1959 Time Warp says
LOL says
So much for long ago losing the electoral vote?
1959 Time Warp says
Reality says
Another Foxbot with a rotted brain. You really want to correct all the lies in this piece but like Trump it is all lies.
Thank God the state of MD will go Hillary and McGrady’s vote will not matter.
Arturro Nasney says
Indeed! the People’s Republic of Maryland will always vote for the Marxist. we all know that the government can do a far better job of controlling our lives than we could ever do.
LOL says
Just think Pasquetta, Donald can grab your pu$$y and the grand kids can masturbate to pictures of his wife in a mens magazine and you believe God is in charge…..
LOL you are delusional.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr., Mrs., Miss. Ms, LOL
Sir, Ma’am
Goodness, Goodness such explicit and graphic language. Are you absolutely certain that you are not channeling Bill Clinton and Joycelyn Elders. It is my recollection that both had some experience with your suggestions. Unfortunately for both they ended badly.
THNX
John P. MALLAMO
LOL says
“Goodness, Goodness such explicit and graphic language”
And all from the mouth of the most qualified person the Republicans could find to run against dirt bag Hillary.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr. Mrs., Miss, Ms, LOL
Who is running against Mrs. Clinton? Certainly not me.
THNX
John P. Mallamo
LOL says
John did you suffer a traumatic brain injury as a child? I really don’t relish in the fact your comprehension of the english language sucks.
Because you ain’t so bright read this slowly.
That
was
Trumps
graphic
language.
U R Welcome.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr., Mrs., Miss, Ms. LOL
Thank you so much for the clarification.
Perhaps in the future when you are posting you would observe some of the basic tenets of writing. First formulate your thoughts, select your words, and construct your sentences. When quoting someone, please be sure to identify the person being quoted, the date, time, event and any other pertinent information. That will certainly eliminate any confusion.
Proper engllish and writing are, after all, important
THNX
John P. Mallamo
Cdev says
When being a grammar Nazi spell English correctly!
Cdev says
BTW you have a comment on the other election thread that also contains some grammatical issues.
Glass house?
Barbara says
You are such a Pervert, I don’t know how these people let your comment stay on this site. But most people who want Clinton are Perverts!!!!!! God Bless You because you will need God when you pass on because the Devil will have his hand on your shoulder. Good Luck, you will need all you can get and also I am so glad you are not my father or mother whatever the case may be. I had wonderful parents that never talked like you, but all the people from the left talk that way.
Cdev says
No Donald Trump is a pervert and he said those things.
LOL says
It”s ok Barbara show us on the doll where Trump touched you.
hmm... says
Insults and abuse from the left gets so tiresome after a while. Fortunately the insults are meaningless unless one values the opinion of those hurling them. The simple fact is that many people have been prosecuted for far less than what Hillary did. Martha Stewart went to prison for lying to the FBI once… Hillary lied dozens of times. Everything she says is carefully crafted political mumbo jumbo spoken only for maximum political benefit and the e-mails prove that she says one thing and thinks another. The only reason she isn’t in prison is because DC is corrupt from the top down. People on the left even believe they actually participated in a real primary even though the nominee was chosen by the party leadership at the outset and given only token opposition candidates. It says a lot when the geriatric Socialist gave her a run for her money when it was supposed to be a coronation – and then the spineless old man caves in and gushes about how great she is after all the crap he’d just dished up on her. I’m too sick and tired of the corruption to give her a pass she doesn’t deserve. She set up a home server in order to hide everything she did… ask yourself… who does that? Do you know anyone? What kind of paranoid individual goes to that extreme?
Reality says
If she is guilty of something why isn’t she in jail? Are there no conservatives in the judicial system?
Ollie North lied to Congress under oath, how much time did he spend in the slammer?
Bottom line is she has done nothing illegal and the grand old party has spent untold millions in taxpayer mony proving it.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr,. Mrs,. Miss, Ms Reality
Your Statement is not quite factual. Guilt is assigned by the judicial system. Not even the Director of the FBI would state the Mrs. Clinton not violate the law. He only stated that no reasonable prosecutor would bring the case to trial. Not quite the exoneration of her activities that some would seek.
The prosecution of Ollie North had begun, until he was able to show that he was granted immunity for his testimony, which ended all thoughts of prosecution
THNX
John P. Mallamo
Reality says
Thanks for the back up there John.
To recap…
Ollie lied
Hillary didn’t
Any questions?
John P. Mallamo says
Mr., Mrs., Miss, Ms. Reality
Your statements are not quite factual. FBI Director Comey, when in sworn testimony, was asked whether certain statements from Mrs. Clinton were true said no. In that context, any statement made must be true and factual to be credible. I believe that FBI Director was testifying on Mrs. Clinton’s truthfulness, the factual content of the statements and indeed her credibility. That Mrs. Clinton was not prosecuted does not mean she did not lie. Indeed, I believe that there is an ongoing investigation to determine whether she did lie to congress, under oath.
The significantdifference between LTC North and Mrs. Clinton is how the process was applied. Additionally, I believe that he waa pardoned.
Perhapd not the best day for justice all around.
ThnX
John P. Mallamo
Cdev says
Was pardoned
Strike three you are out!
Reality says
Ah so if Hilllary did lie and was pardoned then she didn’t lie….
Interesting logic you boys have.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr., Mrs., Miss, Ms Reality
Mr. Cdev
Gentlemen/Ma’am
Let’s review. The original post Ollie North lied to Congress under oath, how much time did he spend in the slammer?
Citing United States of America v. Oliver L. North, Appellant, 910 F.2d 843 (D.C. Cir. 1990) U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – 910 F.2d 843 (D.C. Cir. 1990)
Argued Feb. 6, 1990. Decided July 20, 1990. As Amended Aug. 22, 1990.
LTC North was convicted in May of 1989 on three counts: aiding and abetting an endeavor to obstruct Congress in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1505 and 2 (“Count 6”); destroying, altering, or removing official NSC documents in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071 (“Count 9”); and accepting an illegal gratuity, consisting of a security system for his home, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 201(c) (1) (B)
From the New York Times 9 by David Johnston, Judge Gerhard A. Gesell imposed a $150,000 fine, two years of probation, a three-year suspended sentence and an order to perform 1,200 hours of community service.
On appeal as cited above The District Court erred in failing to hold a full hearing as required by Kastigar v. United States, 406 U.S. 441, 92 S. Ct. 1653, 32 L. Ed. 2d 212 (1972), to ensure that the IC made no use of North’s immunized congressional testimony. North’s convictions on all three counts are therefore vacated and remanded to the District Court for a Kastigar proceeding consistent with this opinion.
Citing the New York Times, December 24, 1992 President George H. W. Bush pardoned 6 people associated with the Iran Contra affair. Casper Weinberger, Elliott Abrams, Duane Clarridge, Alan Fiers, Clair George and Robert McFarlane. LTC North was not pardoned.
You will have to research the definition of a presidential pardon yourself, but in general a pardon granted to a person who has committed a crime, or been convicted of a crime is an act of clemency, which forgives the wrongdoer, and restores the person’s civil rights.
Synopsis. LTC North was convicted on three counts, which generally involved lying. He was not sentenced to prison (slammer). Those convictions were vacated, and remanded back to the trial court. No other action seems to have been taken.
LTC North was not pardoned.
The issue of whether he lied, or whether a pardon for Mrs. Clinton would mean that she did not lie is interesting. Legally, the answer would probably be no. From the court of public opinion the answer would probably be yes
The net effect for Mrs. Clinton would be that she would have little or no credibility. Any future statement would be suspect. Not a good position.
For anyone interested, read the transcript of the appellate court and other information from various sources on the Iran-Contra affair. There are some very pertinent parallels to Mrs. Clinton’s activities.
Finally, Mr. CDEV, I believe it is Mr. as you corrected me once before some years ago, f my facts are wrong please correct me on those, too. I believe that it is absolutely important to provide factual information. I do appreciate your effort to correct my spelling and grammar. I gave up on both a long time ago. You have my license for your efforts to improve both.
THNX
John P. Mallamo
Reality says
John Thanks for admitting you once again were wrong. It takes a big man to continually have to do that on a public forum using your own name.
John P. Mallamo says
Mr., Mrs., Miss, Ms, Reality,
Sir/Ma’am
Your position on the topic has changed. You are now acknowledging that Mrs. Clinton did lie, but has not been convicted in a court of law, because no trial has been conducted, which would produce a verdict and sentence, maybe including prison, because no charges have been referred and is therefore not guilty.
Good call.
THNX
John P. Mallamo
Reality says
John seriously stop beating yourself up over this. You were wrong, it’s ok let’s move on.
Trump Is A Loser says
Mr. hhm…You don’t make any sense. You state that the Democrats gave Hillary “only token opposition”. Bernie Sanders was no “token opposition”. He was a movement that would have destroyed Trump. Then in a fit of Republican bile and bigotry you refer to Senator Sanders as a “geriatric socialist”.
He is in reality a democratic socialist. Besmirching someone because you don’t like their age ,race or gender is a bad bad bad Republican habit.Then you smear Senator.Sanders by calling him a “spineless old man” because he conceded defeat when he lost the primary race. Sanders
conceded defeat because that’s what you normally do in respect for the democratic process.
And Sanders didn’t “gush-crap” Hillary Clinton. He supports Clinton with no reservations against the racist sexist ignorant bigot Republican candidate Donald Trump
Your diatribe is nothing but insults and abuse. Your candidate has lost. Your political philosophy has lost. And you are an angry sore loser. The Republican Party is fundamentally corrupt for creating and nurturing the political Frankenstein monster you call Trump. You can live and learn or continue to follow the monster into the political swamps of Britebart alt-right, white nationalism.
LOL says
So much for losing. LOL
Trump Is A Loser says
Mr.hmm – Trump represents the worst aspects of America. He is racist, sexist and ignorant. Fortunately he has already lost the electoral vote. Unable to except Trumps fate, his ardent supporters have turned into #WhinnyLittleBitches.
MAGA says
The vote is *far* from lost.
Trump’s going to DrainTheSwamp even more between now and the election. The pervasive corruption is going to burn the Democrats badly.
Later Gator says
It’s later than you think MAGA. The right-wing Republican publication the Washington Examiner says “It’s over for Donald Trump. The fat lady has started to sing”.
http://washex.am/2eL6aof
Technology Solutions says
“Fortunately he has already lost the electoral vote. ”
I bet when you get butt hurt, and reply to me you’ll have to brag about the “popular vote.”
Maybe you can apply that #whineylittlebitches to your own self.
Mary says
If Trump believes in protecting freedom of speech, why did he call for the cancellation of Saturday Night Live when they produced a skit with a Trump look alike stalking Hillary around the stage to the theme of Jaws? It was quite funny if you saw his behavior during the second debate. If I am not mistaken, this clearly exemplifies the kind of speech that needs protecting.
Mike Callahan says
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVMW_1aZXRk
SNL is not a very funny show except for its 10 minutes of political satire!
Mary says
I agree. But the old SNL, when John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Lorraine Newman, Steve Martin, Dan Akroyd, Garrett Morris were on the show… those were funny.
Mike says
If you switch out Trump with Clinton, this article would make a little more sense.
MikeMakeNoSense says
MikeMakeNoSense says
Just a Thought says
Mrs. McGrady,
What you wrote contains the precise reasons I can not vote for Trump. He tells us what he is thinking. That is the problem. I can not support someone who has said the things he has said. I have too much respect for women and people who are different from me.
As for freedom of religion, Trump is the candidate that wants to step on certain religious rights. Support for the military? How has he done that? He ridiculed a man who gave his life for our country and another who was a prisoner of war. He also told us he knows more about ISIS than our military commanders.
Final thought: I appreciate that you want God to bless America, but if he were going to do that, he would have by now. We would not have poverty, hunger, wars, or murders. Rather than to count on God to bless us, we need to get busy and put our efforts into addressing these problems as a nation. Trump has already lost this election. We need to work with our next president, Hillary Clinton, and her congress to address these issues. And furthermore, we can not sit on our hands as congress sat on their hands these last eight years.