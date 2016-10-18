Pasquetta McGrady: “I Want to Pass a Better USA on to My Grandchildren. Trump is Not Perfect…But You Know Where He Stands on Most Issues”

From Pasquetta M. McGrady:

To The Editor:

I am voting for Trump/Pence for President and Vice President of Our Great USA for many of the following reasons;

The eight years of the Obama administration greatly raised poverty levels in all areas urban, suburban and rural. Taxes raised to pay for roads, health care, security (read:military) left many half-finished unresolved projects that Obama backed and swear now that a Clinton Administration will complete, continue and expand. No thanks.

Look at Libya and Mrs. Clinton’s lack of action and results. The results of Iran getting access to nuclear weapons brings back memories of being in grade school and getting under my desk for protection during air raid drills.

Trump/Pence proposes support for our military. As a successful businessman and successful governor, both men know and believe that proactive support continual growth of the capabilities of our armed forces is necessary. They know stagnant or shrinking doesn’t contribute to National Security. Our military deserve an increase in all areas- from enlistees through all senior veterans. Trump-Pence would share any information about investigations of military problems unlike this administration’s poorly run Obama-care fiasco.

Trump-Pence totally believe and support the First Amendment Constitution, freedom of Religion, of speech, to own guns. Mrs. Clinton and her ilk constantly discourage, disrespect and dispute these basic rights. We The Clinton government, know what’s best for our poor downtrodden masses. Give us your money and we’ll take care of it…oh, we meant we’ll take care of you.

I am writing this letter to share my opinions. I want to pass a better USA on to my grandchildren. Trump is not perfect. He is loud and tends to be full of himself- at times he’s obnoxious. But you know where he stands on most issues. The list of possible Supreme Court Justices proves he’s thinking.

His choice to run with his own money, against the odds, show his love and concern for our country too!

Finally, each night before I go to sleep, I pray for my family, friends and this country. I believe God is in charge. A change is coming and we can affect it as of now with our votes. Do not waste this blessing.

Thanks for allowing me to share my thoughts.

May God Bless America

Mrs. Pasquetta M. McGrady