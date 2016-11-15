Harford County Councilman Perrone: Possible Zoning Code Changes in Magnolia

From Harford Councilman Mike Perrone:

On Tuesday December 6, at 6 p.m. in the County Council Chambers, a public hearing will be held for Bill 16-29, which could introduce some new zoning code flexibility for the land in Joppa bordered by Route 40, Route 152, Trimble Road, and Joppa Road. Historic Magnolia (the area around Fort Hoyle Road) would also be within the scope of this bill.

Here is a brief history and summary – much of the woods bordered by Route 40, Route 152, Trimble Road, and Joppa Road have been approved for single family homes for many years, and there is nothing (other than the market) which is stopping those homes from being built. This bill would allow townhouses and apartments, but with no more density (i.e. total number of units) than would be otherwise allowed by the underlying zoning. The bill could also allow limited retail and services uses, and could pave the way for the kind of walkable, streetscape oriented, pre-suburban neighborhood people now have to leave Harford County if they want to live in.

I have some pros and cons in mind regarding the bill, but I want the surrounding communities to have as much input as possible before this bill goes to a vote. There is also a lot more detail than I can provide beyond the brief paragraph above. So on Monday, November 28, and Wednesday, November 30, I will be hosting informational meetings on the bill. Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Joppa Library. I hope to see you there.

Councilman Mike Perrone

District A