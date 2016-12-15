Moon: “County Council Stood Mute Refusing the Courtesy of Seconding Amendments Offered by One of Their Own”

From Gloria Moon:

Last month I thought I had seen the end of incivility and rudeness in the political arena when the presidential election ended. But Tuesday night I was again reminded of it by my own County Councilmen’s lack of courtesy. It truly was a disappointing display by my local legislators.

(Video of the Council meeting, click here. Amendments start at 24.33 minutes.)

Once again this County Council stood mute refusing the courtesy of seconding amendments offered by one of their own. Nor would they discuss the reason for their lack of offering a second to discuss certain amendments to the Magnolia Neighborhood Overlay District Bill 16-029. It was a mighty display of contempt for the Councilman, his district and for the people of District A.

Councilman Perrone met many times with the people of Joppa and sincerely desired to learn what they thought would be the best way to have growth in a welcome format. Consequently, he brought nine amendments to be considered to improve the Magnolia Neighborhood Overlay District bill. They were not considered, discussed or reviewed.

The Council has every right to disagree with the Councilman of that district and with all the citizens who took the time to write, call or publicly speak at the hearing for the bill. No one was against the bill, but only asked for some added protection for those who live there and especially for the land and its welfare. The Council certainly should have the courage of their convictions to state what their concerns were for every amendment they silently turned down by refusing to speak.

We ask them now to publicly state what the reasons and convictions were for opposing the amendments since they chose not to speak nor explain their reasons to the people of this County during their Council meeting.

So Councilmen Slutzky, McMahan, Shrodes, Vincenti and Beulah, we ask you to speak up and publicly explain your actions. Your silence is ominous.

