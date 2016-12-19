Deputies Investigate Fatal Moped Crash in Bel Air

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Harford County man is dead three days after a single vehicle crash left him hospitalized.

Nicholas Ryan Schmitt, 28, of Bel Air died early Sunday evening at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred in Bel Air on December 15.

On December 15, 2016, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on S. Tollgate Road in the area of Bel Air South Parkway. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single vehicle crash involving a moped. The driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Schmitt was subsequently transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died of his injuries days later.

Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the scene to assume the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash. Initial investigation does not indicate that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates Schmitt was traveling on S. Tollgate Road near Bel Air South Parkway when, for an unknown reason he struck a curb and was ejected from the scooter. The scooter then landed on him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.