Bulavko: “Think of the Real Human Costs of What Eliminating Swimming in Harford County Could Be”

The following letter was sent from Leo M. Bulavko, Secretary, Save Harford County Swimming, Inc., to Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan. A copy was provided to The Dagger for publication.
Dear Superintendent Canavan:
I was feeling restless this morning and took to surfing the internet for local news, and came upon the story linked here. It is always a tragedy when a young life is lost. It is all the more tragic when it could’ve been prevented. You’ll note in this article that young J.J. Harvillicz did not know how to swim.
It doesn’t take a huge effort to connect the dots here. Could this death have been prevented if J.J. Harvillicz knew how to swim? Maybe, possibly, who knows? As a parent, a long-time swimmer, and a member of Save Harford County Swimming, that’s enough for me. It should be enough for you, as well. What’s the cost to save lives? That’s what we’re really talking about here, isn’t it? If one precious child is alive because they had the opportunity to learn how to swim, then no price paid to keep a pool open, or to provide lessons to the community, is too high.
When my son, Josh, spoke to you and the Board of Education for the first time several months ago, he said, quite plainly, that “Swim lessons save lives.” For the last 2 summers, Josh taught dozens of young people – as an HCPS employee, mind you – how to swim. How much safer are they now that they know this life skill? And what was the cost of this service? Fifty-five dollars. How much is that when you’re talking about the life of a child?
I understand and appreciate the weighty decisions you must make in your position. But as you and the Board of Education discuss the budget in the weeks ahead, I’d urge you to think of the real human costs of what eliminating swimming in Harford County could be.
Sincerely,
Leo M. Bulavko
Secretary
Save Harford County Swimming, Inc.
Comments
The mad Punter says
Perhaps you’ve noticed that they are no longer charging admission to swim meets. You would think that a Board that is cutting a program because they can’t afford it would do all they can to reduce costs and increase income. Not our Board. Apparently, they can’t figure out how to handle the money. Since the swim meets aren’t at the host high school, the money must be transported. well – it can’t be much money can it if the board isn’t worried about it??? Let’s see – about 100 people attend a swim meet, they each pay $5.00 and there are 41 swim meets – $100 x 5.00 x 41 = $20,500. This money goes in the general fund. I await the superintendent’s assurance that they have done all they can to save Harford County swimming.
Phelps says
Not gonna lie, there are probably a dozen swim clubs in the county, as well as a half dozen privately owned swim lesson schools. We actually have a pool at our house, but I still paid to have my daughter properly trained at these swim lesson classes. The school system should not have to carry the burden of you teaching your child to swim. If you’re worried about children drowning because they didn’t get swim classes, perhaps we should bring back drivers ed in schools so that kids can learn to drive? Or the gun ranges so kids can learn to safely handle weapons before accidents happen?