Business Community Comes Together to Celebrate Aberdeen Proving Ground Centennial

From APG Centennial Celebration Association:

Jones Junction, a major car dealership in Harford that has been serving the community for many years, was the first business in the region to sign on as a sponsor of the Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) 100th Anniversary. Many other businesses in Harford, Cecil, and Baltimore Counties have followed suit.

Over 100 events and programs are planned for APG’s Centennial Celebration in 2017. Funds raised through sponsorships will be used to underwrite these activities and to build a body of historical data available to the public about the people and missions over APG’s first 100 years.

Jones Junction is also celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2017 and its growth parallels the growth of the region. Mr. Vernon Jones started out selling Studebakers in Conowingo, Maryland with his father, C.M. Jones. By the mid-1960s, the dealership had expanded to include Plymouth, Nissan, Honda, Chrysler, Toyota, and GMC franchises. The Jones family soon outgrew its facilities in the heart of Bel Air, and relocated to its current location at the junction of Belair and Harford Roads in Fallston. Since then, Jones has replaced their GMC franchise with Dodge and Jeep, and has added new facilities for Subaru, Kia and Hyundai dealerships. Jones Junction currently employs over 600 people and is one of the largest employers in Harford County.

Jones Junction has made a multi-year pledge of support to the APG Centennial Celebration Association (ACCA), a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating APG’s 100 years of world-changing technology development. ACCA’s long-term goal is to create a permanent APG Technology, Heritage, and Education Center that will fill the void created by the movement of the U.S. Army Ordnance Museum at APG to Ft. Lee, VA. To learn more about ACCA and the APG Centennial, visit www.apg100.org.