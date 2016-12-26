Dr. Steven Thomas Appointed New Vice President for Academic Affairs at Harford Community College

From Harford Community College:

Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Steven L. Thomas to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Thomas will assume his duties at Harford on January 3, 2017. He brings over 20 years of career experience as a successful educator, having held positions as a K-12 teacher, researcher, policy analyst, college faculty member and higher education administrator.

Dr. Thomas earned a Ph.D. in Education Policy, Planning and Administration from the University of Southern California and an M.Ed. in College Student Personnel from Ohio University. His postsecondary education began at Bowling Green State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Studies.

Prior to joining Harford Community College, Dr. Thomas served as Dean for the Health and Human Services Division at North Seattle College. In this position, Dr. Thomas oversaw the growth of the Health and Human Services Division, which included the recruitment and hiring of four new tenure track faculty, and the development and implementation of a baccalaureate program in Early Childhood Education, the first such program in Washington state. In addition, Dr. Thomas teamed with district colleagues to create pathways into health careers for non-native speakers of English and adult learners.

His nearly nine years of higher education administration experience includes service as a Dean, Department Chair and Associate Professor at Paine College located in Augusta, Georgia. At Paine College, Dr. Thomas guided the development of the self-study report required for regional accreditation and supported faculty in preparing for successful specialized accreditation visits. Also, he collaborated with internal and external constituents to develop a strategic plan and strengthened relationships with external constituents, which resulted in additional internship opportunities for students in the education, business and media studies program areas.

Dr. Thomas believes that community colleges play a vital role in empowering communities. In 2002, his active service on civic committees and volunteerism with community organizations such as the Urban League and the Boys and Girls Clubs resulted in a commendation from the Governor of California for excellence in public service.

Dr. Thomas is committed to student success as a driving force for community college education.

His professional accomplishments include collaborating with faculty and colleagues to acquire over $5 million in federal and state grants focused on research and workforce development, and creating several programs that meet student and community needs.

While Dr. Thomas is looking forward to calling Maryland home, the Ohio native is a Buckeye fanatic and a frequent patron of the stage and film.

Harford Community College President Dr. Dianna Phillips stated, “We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with his broad experience, skill, tenacity and easy-going manner join us!”