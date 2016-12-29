10th Anniversary, 11th Consecutive Year of “Super Lawyer” Honor for Gus Brown

From MartinoBlum:

Augustus F. “Gus” Brown, a principal in the law firm Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., celebrates his tenth anniversary and the eleventh consecutive year of having been listed by as a SUPER LAWYER by Thomson Reuters.

SUPER LAWYERS is a listing of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Brown was first selected as a SUPER LAWYER for 2007 and has been selected again every year since, including for 2017.

The SUPER LAWYERS selection uses a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice, as an aid to those needing to select a lawyer. Brown’s Super Lawyers listing page describes him as “Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Bel Air, MD.”

“I am very honored to be recognized again by my fellow attorneys in Maryland” says Gus Brown. “After over 40 years in practice, I still love being in a courtroom, and it’s great to know that my fellow lawyers appreciate and value the work I do there,” he adds.

The Super Lawyers lists are published in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines across the country. The Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information, go to superlawyers.com.

Augustus F. “Gus” Brown specializes in litigation and mediation. He is a DIPLOMATE of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), and is only the 118th attorney ever to have achieved Diplomate status in AAJ history. He has also regularly been included in the TOP LAWYERS listings in the Baltimore Metropolitan Area.

Founded in 1901 by Gus Brown’s grandfather A. Freeborn Brown, Jr., the law firm of Brown, Brown & Young, PA, with offices in Bel Air and Elkton, has been in practice longer than any other law firm in Harford or Cecil County. For more information on the firm, please visit lawbrown.com, or call 410-879-2220