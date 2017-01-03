New Harford Democratic Club Distressed with Election Results; Welcomes Congressman Cummings Jan. 21

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

DECEMBER 07, 2016

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express

President Johnson opened the meeting at 7:06 pm

Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag

Steve Johnson welcome everybody and asked those present to identify themselves.

Kitty de Melker was present with three of her friends who are all going to travel to Washington on January 21 for a rally protesting the Trump presidency. They stated that they have five busses from Harford County going to the rally and invited anyone else who would like to go to join their group.

Johnson stated that he was pleased to know there were others in Harford County who shared his and the club’s distress with the result of the election and hoped they would work with the club to support Democrats in Harford County in 2018.

Board member Nickie Fournier also welcomed the group’s interested and noted that the NHDC is working with the African-American Democratic Club, the Young Dems of Harford, as well as the Democratic Central Committee pull volunteers together to work in the next election.

There was discussed among those present about various ways to get involved in the political process in the county.

Johnson asked for a motion to approve the meetings of the last meeting. It moved, seconded and unanimously approved. He then asked for a treasurer’s report. George Harrison stated the current operating account had a balance of $12,529.02. There was a motion to approved, seconded and approved unanimously.

Johnson then introduced George Harrison who presented some of the relevant statistics of the election.

He noted the latest numbers in the national vote count, which is still ongoing, is that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by over 2.6 milliion (later figures reveal it ended up over 2.9 million) which is 2% of the total vote. And still she lost because of the Electoral College system. He noted that the numbers fell within the 3% margin of error as reported by the national polling organizations. In other words the polls weren’t wrong, it’s just we all did want to see it. He noted that in the battleground state of Wisconsin, Hillary lost by less than 7/10ths of a percent. He also noted that the Clinton campaigned had decided not to campaign in Wisconsin because they believed they should spend more time in other areas. This decision was made although Wisconsin had twice voted for its Republican governor in the same cycle, the result of an attempt to recall the governor which failed. He also noted the narrow margins in Michigan and Pennsylvania, both states that were consider sure bets for Hillary. In all, he said, the voters in just five states actually elected our next president.

There was further discussion of the difficulty the news media had in reporting facts about the election. So much “fake news” was being reported that the mainstream press failed to counter that effort. The Trump tweets in the early morning hours got the headlines each day and Hillary was left to defend her positions rather that stating the real issues facing the country. The media allowed Trump to run the message of the campaign. Hillary couldn’t break through the noise.

There was further discussion of what is needed over the next two years to assure Democratic victories.

Art Helton announced that the club will hold a fundraiser Jan 21 with Congressman Cummings as the guest speaker with a location to be determined. (It was later determined to be at Ripken stadium from 1-4p at $50 per ticket.) He noted the funds will be used to promote Democratic candidates for county offices.

Submitted by George Harrison, Acting Secretary.