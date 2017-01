From Harford County government:

The Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing East Heather Road between Wakefield Drive and Crafton Road in Bel Air to all through traffic on or about Thursday, January 5, 2017 for approximately two days for storm drain installation. Emergency vehicles will not have access within the work zone, which is between 207 and 209 E. Heather Road.

Please follow the detour or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.