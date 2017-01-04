Rep. Harris Responds to President’s Call to Democrats to Obstruct Reform of Obamacare

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Obama’s remarks to Congressional Democrats on Obamacare:

“Today, President Obama met with Congressional Democrats and urged them to obstruct Republican efforts to reform Obamacare. I am disappointed, but not surprised, that the President would again seek to dictate his policy to Congress and the American public – when his refusal to work six years ago with even a single Republican has helped lead to the failure of Obamacare.

“The American people spoke quite clearly in the recent election. They want Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion to solve problems. Obamacare is failing, with skyrocketing insurance costs and much fewer options for coverage.

“In Maryland, the cost of Obamacare insurance premiums increased by 25% in the last year, and now there is only a single HMO plan available on the Eastern Shore. As a result, Obamacare is punishing hard working Americans by claiming more of their paycheck while denying them healthcare options.

“Congress will work to repeal and replace Obamacare this year, keeping popular provisions such as allowing older children to be carried on their parents insurance and coverage of pre-existing conditions. And if you liked your insurance plan or your doctor before Obamacare, you should be able to keep them – which is what the President promised but failed to deliver.

“The outgoing President appears to be plotting ways to obstruct Congress so that he can protect a failing law which was passed without any bipartisan input. That is not how we are going to make American great again.”