Baltimore Men Charged in String of Aberdeen Liquor Store Robberies

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department have charged two men with the armed robberies of three Aberdeen liquor stores: Aberdeen Liquors, Northside Liquor Store, and Short Stop Beverage Barn. These robberies occurred on separate dates in October and November.

Detectives determined these Aberdeen robberies were part of a greater robbery scheme that impacted liquor stores in Harford and Baltimore County. Aberdeen detective’s collaborated with detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Baltimore County Police Department, and Havre De Grace Police Department to bring this case to a resolution.

Detectives charged Cornell Moore (52) and Ian Phillips (44), both from Baltimore City with several counts of armed robbery, 1st and 2nd degree assault, theft and various handgun violations. Both men face similar counts in other jurisdictions.