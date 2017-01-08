Harford County Executive Glassman to Present State of the County Address

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will present his State of the County Address to the County Council and the public on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. This annual address will stream live on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/411/Video-Gallery and on Harford County Government’s Facebook page. Rebroadcasts will be shown on Harford Cable Network Wednesday, January 11, at 8 p.m. and Thursday, January 12, at 2 p.m. Video of the address will also be archived on the county website.

“I invite all of our citizens to watch my State of the County Address outlining Harford County’s progress on our new path forward and the journey that lies ahead,” said County Executive Glassman.