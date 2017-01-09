Extension Cord Sparks Havre de Grace House Fire; Elderly Occupant Hospitalized

An elderly woman was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital by the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corp. for medical evaluation on Sunday night after an extension cord sparked a fire inside a Havre de Grace home.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2200 block of Titan Terrace in Havre de Grace for the report of a dwelling fire in a two-story, single family house.

An occupant smelled smoke and upon checking discovered a fire in the attached garage, which had been converted into a bedroom. An occupant attempted extinguish the fire with a bucket of water to no avail and the fire quickly spread beyond their control. All occupants were able to escape.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 5 minutes. Havre de Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and Level Fire Companies assisted.

The preliminary cause of the fire was attributed to a failure of an extension cord powering an electric oil filled radiant space heater.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire cause $10,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. A smoke alarm was present and operated.