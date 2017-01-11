Aberdeen Police Probe Pizza Delivery Driver Robbery

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

An Employee of a local pizza shop was robbed midday Saturday, December 31, 2017, after delivering a pizza to the unit block of Swan Street.

The male driver, 41, made a delivery to a house when he was met by two males. The males were described as black, approximately 16-20 years of age, one wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing dark clothing. One male struck the driver in the face then both males assaulted the driver until he handed over an undisclosed amount of money. After receiving the cash both suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The delivery driver did suffer minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery, please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 and ask to speak with Detective Alexander.