Bel Air High School Biomedical Science Students Once Again Invited to Speak to National Leaders

From Harford County Public Schools:

Bel Air High School’s Biomedical Sciences program has been selected once again to demonstrate the quality of its Project Lead The Way (PLTW) student developments to national leaders on Capitol Hill.

Bel Air High School students will participate in the PLTW and the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) second annual showcase event on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The event will highlight the importance of secondary engineering and biomedical science programs and allow participating students to show off their innovative projects and solutions to the nation’s leaders.

A team of five PLTW students from Bel Air High School will share their outstanding project.

The project will demonstrate a solution to a real-world problem, and the students will articulate the project functionality, explain how the design process is reflected in the finished product, and answer specific questions about their project during the showcase.

The Bel Air High School team will join student teams from select schools in Wisconsin, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Bel Air High School is a PLTW national model school.