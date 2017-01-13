Bel Air Coffee Talk Jan. 13: APG Centennial Exhibit; Winter Walk in Woods; Arts/Photos at Liriodendron

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

NEWS

WET SNOW, SLEET AND ICE ON THE WAY. PREPARE NOW FOR A SEVERE WEATHER EVENT. ICE MAY ACCUMULATE ONPOWER LINES AND TREES CAUSING POWER OUTAGES.

Six high school seniors were selected to serve as student pages for the 2017 Maryland General Assembly, including Matthew Siebold and Hector Belarmino of Bel Air High School; Charles Musante and Ryan Lepp of C. Milton Wright High School; Amanda Dorsey of Edgewood High School; and Abigail Corona of Fallston High School

Bel Air High School’s Biomedical Sciences program has been selected again to demonstrate the quality of its “Project Lead The Way” to national leaders on Capital Hill.

Congratulations to BHS from an old Alum!

FEB 5 SUPER BOWL SUNDAY. I really hate to say it but I think it will be the Steelers.

FEB 7 Hays Heighe House at HCC Exhibits of how APG has contributed to the mighty National Defense as well as Harford County during the past 100 years. This exhibit offers a scholarly and humanistic exploration of how APG’s presence has shaped the lives, histories, economy and culture of Harford County. Exhibit opens at 1 PM closes at 7 PM each day.

FEB 8 PHOTO EXHIBIT BY IRNA JAY featuring the folks at Harford’s Senior Daycare at HCC. This compelling black and white series reveals the eyes of laughter, the expressive lines of decades of toil and time. At the LIRIODENDRON GALLERY 502 W Gordon Street Bel Air. Gallery is open Wednesdays and Sundays (Feb 8 thru 19th) at 1 PM Free Admission.

FEB 20 (PRESIDENTS DAY) TAKE A WINTER WALK IN THE WOODS with your family at the LIRIODENDRON MANSION. Imagine the Kelly Kids (all 9) romping thru the woods. Naturalist Frank Marsden from Eden Mill will lead the walk along the Ma and Pa Trail. A great family outing beginning at 10 AM in the lower parking lot off West Broadway Extended. The walk (about a mile and a half) will end back at the Liriodendron with hot chocolate for all. Young people will be given seeds and corn to feed the birds and other critters. Parking in the lower lot please. No charge for this family fun event at the Liriodendron. ( Lirio–den-dron)

FEB 22 A PAINT IN.. The Three “J’s” from Bel Air (John, John and Justin) will be actually creating “ART” inside the Liriodendron Mansion. Young Artists are welcome to watch closely as these three accomplished artist create on canvas impressions from their minds eye. Gallery opens at 1 pm and is open till 7PM. 502 W Gordon Street Bel Air