Furnace Fire Breaches Roof of Harford Village Apartments in Forest Hill

An early morning fire in Harford Village North Apartments breached the roof of the Forest Hill apartment complex, displacing a family of four.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1600 block of Denise Drive in Forest Hill for a reported fire in the three-story apartment building.

The occupants discovered the fire within the exterior furnace room and exited their apartment, alerting other tenants within the building. The fire breached the roof of the apartment, however was contained to the furnace room and the immediate attic area above.

Forty firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 30 minutes.

The preliminary cause of the fire is due to furnace malfunction.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. No injuries were reported. Smoke and fire alarms were present and operated. There is no sprinkler system present.

The occupants and their 19-month-old and 2-1/2-month old children are currently displaced.

Photo courtesy of John E. Gallagher