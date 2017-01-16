You are here: Home / Local / 17-Lot Roberts Crossing Development Proposed in Fountain Green

17-Lot Roberts Crossing Development Proposed in Fountain Green

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, January 18th 9:00am
Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

Meeting Agenda

1. Roberts Crossing
Located on the east side of Fountain Green Road (Route 543); north of East Wheel Road.
Tax Map 50; Parcel 4. Third Election District. Council District E.

Plan No. S701-2016 Create 17 residential lots./13.574 acres/R2.

Received 12-21-16 Patricia Roberts/Gaylord Brooks/Bay State Land Services.

