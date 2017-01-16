Rep. Cummings to Visit Aberdeen; “A Message for Democrats in the Era of Donald Trump”

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

Congressman Elijah Cummings, who represents Maryland’s 7th District, will be the guest speaker at a special event Saturday, January 21 at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, where he will present his message on what to expect from a Trump presidency and what Democrats need to do in response.

Congressman Cummings currently serves as the Ranking minority member of the Committee on Oversight and Government reform, the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives. This position gives him the authority to fight to hold the Trump administration to a high standard of excellence and ensure its efficiency and effectiveness.

The congressman is also a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, an area of strong concern to Marylanders, in light of President-elect Trump’s stated interest in rebuilding America’s transportation network.

The Ripken Stadium event offer’s Harford County residents an opportunity to hear from someone highly respected on Capitol Hill who can offer his perspective on what may be expected from a Trump administration and what Democrats must do to respond.

“With county and state elections coming in 2018, now is the time for Harford Democrats to come together to create a viable plan to meet the electoral challenges ahead,” said New Harford Democratic Club President Steve Johnson. “Congressman Cummings knows the stakes we face and has a message we all need to hear.”

Funds raised at this event will be used to support candidates for Harford County elected offices in 2018.

The event is timed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres served before the congressman speaks. Tickets are $50 with special discounts for table purchase. For tickets call 410-272-7139 or go online to www.newharforddemocraticclub.org

Ripken Stadium is located at 873 Long Drive, Aberdeen, Md 21001.