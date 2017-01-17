19-Yr-Old Woman Bound, Gagged, Robbed, Injured in Aberdeen Home Invasion

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Friday, January 13, 2017 at approximately 7:30 PM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a call for service at an apartment in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue. Investigating officers heard the audible sounds of a person in distress emanating from behind an apartment door. Officers, fearing someone was suffering from injury, entered the apartment and discovered a female, 19, bound, gagged and injured.

Officers immediately summonsed medical care and the victim was transported to University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital.

The investigation revealed the victim was in her apartment when two black males entered uninvited and began assaulting her. The suspects then ransacked the apartment, stole an amount of US currency and fled the apartment on foot.

Detectives arrived on the scene and conducted interviews and searched for evidence. This case is being actively investigated and anyone with information is requested to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121, and request to speak with Detective Garrett.