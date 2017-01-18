Amazon Plans Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 700 New Jobs Expected

From the office of Governor Larry Hogan:

Amazon today announced plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in North East, Maryland. Amazon currently employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North East, creating hundreds of full-time jobs that offer wages 30 percent higher than traditional retail stores and include comprehensive benefits on day one, bonuses, and stock awards,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America operations. “Maryland has an incredible workforce and we are happy to be expanding there to serve customers.”

“Creating jobs and growing Maryland’s economy is a top priority of our administration,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Amazon’s continued investment in Maryland, which includes thousands of jobs for our citizens, is a prime example of companies that choose to locate and expand their business right here in Maryland – a testament to our state’s thriving economy.”

The North East fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as big-screen televisions, kayaks, and patio furniture. The company employs thousands of full-time employees at its Baltimore fulfillment center and sortation center and continues to hire to meet growing customer demand.

“Economic development is a major priority of my administration and the attraction of Amazon, the 18th largest company in the US and the 3rd most admired company in the world, is a great example of the type of projects I’d like to see and bring to Cecil County in the future,” said Cecil County Executive Dr. Alan McCarthy.

For more information, please visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.