Friends of Harford: “Tell Mr. Glassman What You Would Like Your Tax Money Spent on This Year”

From Friends of Harford:

You can have a say in the Harford County Budget. The County Executive will host a “virtual” Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00pm

Why not give him a call or email and tell Mr. Glassman what you would like your tax money spent on this year.

– Someone should have a pay raise?

– New school somewhere?

– School repairs needed?

– Need a Community Center or repairs?

– More parks?

– Road repairs?

You decide what you want and call or write it in.

Email: iGovHarford@ harfordcountymd.gov

Facebook: Harford County’s Virtual Town Hall

Twitter: @iGovHarford

Mailing address:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

220 S. Main St., Bel Air, Md., 21014

Dedicated call -in number: 443-412-2700 (activated only during the live event)

Watch it LIVE on Thursday,January 19 at 6pm http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/VirtualTownHall or call your local library to see if they are live streaming.