Friends of Harford: “Tell Mr. Glassman What You Would Like Your Tax Money Spent on This Year”

From Friends of Harford:
You can have a say in the Harford County Budget. The County Executive will host a “virtual” Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00pm
Why not give him a call or email and tell Mr. Glassman what you would like your tax money spent on this year.
– Someone should have a pay raise?
– New school somewhere?
– School repairs needed?
– Need a Community Center or repairs?
– More parks?
– Road repairs?
You decide what you want and call or write it in.
Email: iGovHarford@ harfordcountymd.gov
Facebook: Harford County’s Virtual Town Hall
Twitter: @iGovHarford
Mailing address:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman
220 S. Main St., Bel Air, Md., 21014
Dedicated call -in number: 443-412-2700 (activated only during the live event)
Watch it LIVE on Thursday,January 19 at 6pm http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/VirtualTownHall or call your local library to see if they are live streaming.
Comments
just a few suggestions says
1. Fix the School system: much better management, restructure salaries(competitive with other districts), reduce waste including positions, eliminate redundant services and restore a sense of pride and fairness in and throughout the school system. We are becoming a joke in the region and has contributed to the erosion of property values in several areas.
2. Reduce waste in county government as a whole and reinvest the savings in to improving services (roads, open space, recreation among others). Provide monetary incentives for efficiency to employees. Retain quality employees that are knowledgeable, helpful and courteous.
3. Don’t borrow millions to build new structures that will continue to eat up tax dollars far in to the future.