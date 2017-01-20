Aberdeen Police Arrest 3 Juveniles in String of Shed Burglaries

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Friday, January 20, 2017 at approximately 2:30 AM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the 2400 block of N. Post Road in reference to a shed burglary that just occurred.

Officers canvassing the area on foot observed several juveniles on bikes. When directed by police to stop they dropped their bikes and fled into a wooded area. Police, suspecting a known juvenile in the area was involved in the offense, responded to a residence to investigate. Once there Officers located a juvenile who was covered in mud and scratches consistent with someone who had been in the woods.

Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of three juveniles responsible for tonight’s shed burglary as well as four (4) other shed burglaries that occurred in the area recently. Officers were able to recover some of the property stolen from these other incidents.