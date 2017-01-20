Arson Investigation Underway in Joppa; Gasoline and Propane Tanks Used to Burn Mobile Home

Officials are investigating an attempted arson after a container of gasoline and pair of propane tanks were used Wednesday in an attempt to burn down a mobile home in Joppa.

Just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joppa Farm Road in Joppa for an attempted arson of a 14-ft x 70-ft mobile home.

The owner of the mobile home discovered the fire on the exterior rear of the home, where an unknown person ignited a plastic gasoline container on top of two 150-lb propane tanks.

The fire was contained to the propane tanks only and ten firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $1,500 in damage to the structure. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.