Harford Community College’s Krsolovic Named MD JUCO Athletic Director of the Year

From Harford Community College:

The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference has announced that Harford Community College Athletic Director Ken Krsolovic has been named Maryland JUCO Athletic Director of the Year.

The award is voted on by athletics directors in the conference and is based upon individual, program, and professional excellence. Areas considered include academics, sportsmanship, athletics, contributions to the conference, and professional development. The award is not given every year, but when warranted.

Krsolovic’s priorities in academics include the recent addition of a full-time position that includes oversight of student-athlete success. In spring 2016, 73 student-athletes earned Athletic Director’s Honor Roll status, second-most for any semester since he established the program in 2009. The honor goes to student-athletes who maintain a 3.0 GPA in the semester. He also completed a four-year run as conference secretary this year.

Six Fighting Owl teams advanced to the NJCAA national tournaments in 2016, just Harford’s sixth year as a Division I program. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s and women’s tennis teams, as well as the women’s lacrosse and baseball reached their national finals event. The women’s basketball team won the conference regular season and tournament, as well as the region and district titles, while the men’s basketball team won its regional. The women’s lacrosse team reached the national semifinals while the women’s soccer team won a region crown. Both men’s and women’s cross country teams were region runner-ups and the women’s team boasted the individual region champion. In basketball, the national appearances were both firsts in school history.

During his tenure at Harford, the College has added the 2,600 seat APGFCU Arena, a new turf baseball field, new turf to the outdoor stadium, an upgraded softball facility, along with new tennis courts and a new cross country course for its varsity teams.

In addition to serving as Athletic Director, Krsolovic also maintains a role as an assistant coach for the Harford baseball team and handles play-by-play broadcasting for the Fighting Owls. The baseball team went 54-11 in 2016, winning conference, region and district titles qualifying for the NJCAA Division I World Series for the first time in school history.

Krsolovic was also previously named as one of four regional Athletic Directors of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2012.