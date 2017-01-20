Winners Announced for 2016 Harford County Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards

From Harford County government:

Harford County government, in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service, is pleased to announce that St. Joan of Arc School and Tidewater Marina have won Harford County’s Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards for 2016. These annual awards, now in their second year, promote environmental conservation by celebrating local organizations with innovative and successful recycling and waste reduction programs for their employees and customers.

Located in Aberdeen, St. Joan of Arc School serves students in pre-K through grade 8 and collects items from students and staff for single stream and electronics recycling. The school’s Environmental Club leads initiatives such as Waste-Free Wednesdays, when students are asked to bring lunch items to school only in reusable containers. The school also encourages students and staff to learn about and practice waste reduction and recycling.

Tidewater Marina in Havre de Grace offers a variety of recycling programs to employees and customers, including collecting items for single stream, electronics and battery recycling. The marina also offers waste oil and antifreeze recycling services and participates in Harford County’s shrink wrap recycling program. To reduce waste the company is reusing materials when feasible and converting from paper to electronic reports and documentation.

“Congratulations to St. Joan of Arc School and Tidewater Marina, our Harford County Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Award winners for 2016,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “These organizations are leading the way, helping Harford County to protect our natural resources today and for the next generation.”

Recycling and waste reduction help reduce individual impacts on our environment through the conservation of resources. Recycling services in Harford County are available curbside through private haulers or at the Harford Waste Disposal Center in Street. More information is available at www.harfordrecycles.org. Waste reduction strategies include buying in bulk, reducing packaging, and providing materials that are reusable rather than disposable.

Harford County businesses and other organizations that work to recycle and reduce waste are welcome to apply for the 2017 Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards. Applications are due by March 31, 2017 and are available at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/199/Business-Recycling-and-Waste-Reduction-A. For more information, please call 410-638-3018 or email mfili@menv.com.