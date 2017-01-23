University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Adam Thompson Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

From Harford Community College:

Cory Chassagne, Natalie Fell, Sarah Hagelin, Alecia Marshall, Matthew Muddiman, and Alexandra Page have been named the 2017 spring semester recipients of the Adam Thompson Memorial Scholarship at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), awarded to children of UM UCH Team Members currently attending Harford Community College.

Hosted by Adam’s parents, Roy and Pat Thompson, in partnership with the Harford Community College Foundation and the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, the annual Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk is held on the HCC campus each year. The fundraising event celebrates the memory of Adam Thompson, a first-year Harford Community College student who was killed in an automobile accident in 2011. Adam’s mother, a nurse, has worked at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health for 27 years and is a part-time nursing instructor at Harford Community College.

To honor Adam, two scholarship opportunities have been established in his name; one through Harford Community College Foundation and the other through The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation. It is the hope of Adam’s parents that others can realize their dream of attending college. Scholarships support students attending Harford Community College.

The 2017 Adam Thompson 5k Walk/Run will be held on Sunday, April 30. For information, visit www.harford.edu/adam.