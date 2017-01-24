Board of Education Passes FY18 Budget; Rescinds Drama Fee; Restores Funding for Harford Glen and Swimming Programs

From Harford County Public Schools:

Board of Education of Harford County Passes FY18 Operating Budget with Amendments

Budget now goes before Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

At last night’s Business Meeting, the Board of Education of Harford County (Board) voted on the FY18 Operating Budget to include the Food and Nutrition budget, Unrestricted Operating budget and Restricted Operating budget.

The operating budget request includes funding for the second year of the negotiated agreement for 2% COLA for all employees and two (2) steps for eligible employees.

Board members discussed input received over the past few weeks from staff, community, parents, guardians and students. Prior to voting on the budget, the Board voted to make the following amendments:

1. Rescind the drama participation fee (eliminate a $100/student fee).

2. Restore instructional and interscholastic swimming program and all operating costs for all three (3) pools ($547,296).

3. Restore Harford Glen overnight program by increasing funding request by $271,453. On February 13, 2017, the Board will revisit the capital budget.

The Board-approved budget request is due to Harford County Executive Barry Glassman by February 28, 2017, for consideration and decision. At that time, County Executive Glassman will determine funding for Harford County Public Schools and deliver his budget in April to the County Council.

The County Council must approve a budget by June 15, 2017. At that time, depending on allocations, the Board must reconvene to reconcile and adopt a budget for FY18.