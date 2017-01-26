Home Destroyed, Pet Perishes in Forest Hill House Fire

High winds contributed to the rapid spread of flames in a Forest Hill home on Thursday afternoon, which destroyed and house and led to the death of a family pet.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of Walters Mill Road in Forest Hill for a reported dwelling fire in a one-story, single family dwelling.

The owner of the home was alerted to the kitchen fire after hearing her smoke alarm activate. She was able to call 911 and safely escape, however, a family dog perished as a result of the fire.

Thirty firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the single-alarm fire under control within one hour.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. The home is considered a complete loss.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of John Gallagher