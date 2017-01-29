You are here: Home / Local / 7-Lot Residential Development Proposed on Hess Farm in Fallston

7-Lot Residential Development Proposed on Hess Farm in Fallston

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

Meeting Agenda

1) Hess Farm – Lots 1-7 Located on the north side of Fallston Road (Route 152); east of Pleasantville Road.
Tax Map 47; Parcel 210.
Third Election District. Council District B.

Plan No. P2-2017 Subdivide Lot 1 to create 7 residential Lots/16.946 acres/RR.

Received 01-04-17

The Charles Neighbours, LLC/GP Construction, Inc. /GW Stephens, Jr. & Associates, Inc.

