Edgewood Man Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police investigators arrested a Harford County man yesterday connected to several sexual assaults.

The accused is identified as Melvin Adams, 55, of Edgewood, Maryland. He is charged with second degree sexual offense, third degree sexual offense, fourth degree sexual offense, engaging in a perverted practice and second degree assault. Adams turned himself into the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack yesterday and is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.

In late August 2016, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division– Central South Region initiated an investigation into a report of multiple sexual assaults that occurred in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City. During the course of the investigation police learned a 25 year old female was being sexually assaulted by Adams at her place of employment.

Maryland State Police investigators executed search warrants and court orders to secure evidence. In January of 2017 arrest warrants were obtained for Adams for several crimes.

Anyone having additional information pertaining to this investigation and/or other crimes is urged to contact Trooper First Class T. West of the Maryland State Police-Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region at 410-761-5130, “TIP” Line at 1-888-210-1450 or 410-257-4925 or email at: msp.centralsouth@maryland.gov.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region is comprised of investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The investigators are tasked with working investigations within Maryland’s jurisdictions and crimes that cross state lines.