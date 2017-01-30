Natural Resources Staff Rescues “Jughead” the Deer in Bel Air

From the Maryland Department of Natural Resources:

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to report that members of its Wildlife and Heritage Service successfully rescued a juvenile male deer Sunday night after it was trapped for more than a week with a plastic snack container over its head.

The animal, nicknamed “Jughead,” was found and later freed in Harford County.

The department’s Wildlife Response Team spent more than a week combing the brush and woodlots around the Bel Air community looking for the young buck. They eventually identified the normal paths of travel for the deer and erected tree-stands to observe his travels in an attempt to intercept him.

The team successfully tranquilized the juvenile male deer, and after confirming it was respiring normally, freed it from the container before it was released back into the wild. The deer appeared alert and healthy on its release.