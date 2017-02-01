Rep. Harris: “I Commend President Trump’s Nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to Fill the Supreme Court Vacancy”

From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris Praises Selection of Judge Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein for Deputy Attorney General

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:

“I commend President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. Judge Gorsuch is a perfect fit for President Trump’s promise to appoint someone ‘in the mold of Antonin Scalia.’

“He is a distinguished legal scholar with a strong respect for our Constitution, including religious liberty and the rule of law. I trust Judge Gorsuch when he says that he will be a faithful servant of our great nation’s Constitution and laws.”

Judge Gorsuch currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. In 2006, he was confirmed to that position by a unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate. Congressman Harris added:

“Judge Gorsuch was confirmed by a unanimous vote in 2006 by the U.S. Senate, which included among its ranks, then Senators Barack Obama and Joe Biden. I hope that he is confirmed without delay.”

Congressman Harris also praised the selection of U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein as the Deputy Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice:

“I also commend President Trump for nominating Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein to the post of Deputy Attorney General. U.S. Attorney Rosenstein has a distinguished legal career and his strong commitment to justice in Maryland has helped to root out corruption and gang violence.”