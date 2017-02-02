Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks to Fill Female Vacancy

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

The Democratic Party of Harford County is governed by the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, a panel made of five women and five men elected to a four-year term during the Gubernatorial Primary election. Central Committees serve several party functions, most notably efforts such as voter registration, candidate recruitment and support, and promotion of our candidates and elected officials and party platform.

There is currently a female vacancy on the committee. Any female resident of Harford County that is a registered Democrat age 18 or older is welcome to apply. To apply please send a resume to include any political experience and a letter of introduction by email to chair@harforddemocrats.org or by mail to P.O. Box 702, Aberdeen, MD, 21001.

Applications must be received by Friday, February 17. The vacancy will be filled at the regular meeting of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee on Thursday evening, February 23, 7:00pm at the Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood. Applicants are requested to attend the meeting if possible, and will be seated immediately upon appointment.

For further information or questions, please visit www.harforddemocrats.org, email chair@harforddemocrats.org, or call 443-360-5322.