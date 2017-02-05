Aberdeen Family Displaced, 3-Yr-Old Hospitalized after Apartment Fire

An Aberdeen family was displaced from its home Saturday morning after a fire ignited within a bedroom in their apartment.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to North Post Road in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a two-story apartment building.

An occupant of the apartment discovered the fire and was able to safely exit with her granddaughter and alert the other tenants. The fire was contained to the bedroom in Apt. F . Extensive smoke and soot damage was present throughout the second floor of the building.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries reported; however, the 3-year old was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for evaluation due to medical history and later discharged.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $30,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. A smoke alarm was present and activated.

A total of seven occupants including the Bodkins have been displaced and are currently being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance. The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.