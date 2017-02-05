Boardman: “Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler Won’t Back Pay Increases for Deputies Unless He Gets a Whopping Pay Increase for Himself”

From Krist Boardman:

Now we have it in black and white: Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler won’t back pay increases for deputies unless he gets a whopping pay increase for himself of 20 percent amounting to $23,688 more per year starting in 2019, if he is re-elected. Apparently he’s been having trouble getting by on the measly $117,645 that he makes now.

The deputies and their union are making nice to Gahler because they need his support for any pay increase that they can get, and he has shamelessly taken advantage of this to try to put through a big raise for himself. The deputies have been put in a position of poverty and the sheriff’s agency has been losing experienced personnel to police agencies in the state because of their difficult situation.

If Sheriff Gahler were so interested in transparency he would publicly release the salary study done by the Management Advisory Group International Inc. hired by his own agency. After all, the study whose cost has not been mentioned in published reports, was also paid for with public funds. Presumably this study graphically illustrates what hardships the deputies have endured in recent years, though it is probably asking too much of the sheriff that the study be shared with the public.

Of course, in all fairness to Sheriff Gahler, maybe it is asking too much that he be left off of the gravy train when so many of his Republican colleagues are being treated so well, including the county executive, state’s attorney and county council and numerous others from their party also at the public trough. The irony is that these Republicans are so sanctimonious about Democratic spending except when it comes to treating themselves so well.

In his letter, Executive Glassman mentions Governor Hogan’s “ethical reforms” but apparently overlooked that the one state senator who sponsored the bill that would increase state’s attorney Joe Cassilly’s pay was his own brother Robert Cassilly. What kind of ethical reform was that?

No, I think the legislature should withhold Gahler’s pay increase while giving the deputies their increase, or at the very least scale it back to less than the percentage to be gained by the deputies, since 10 percent of Gahler’s salary is a lot more than any deputy’s. And at the same time, unless there is another reason I haven’t thought of, the deputies should be given the right to collective bargain as well.

