Joppa Farm Road between Rt 7 and Rt 40 Closing for 2 Months for Utility Work

From Harford County government:

Joppa Farm Road between Maryland Route 7 and U.S. Route 40 will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for two months beginning on or about Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This temporary road closure is for Willbros T&D Services, a contractor for BGE, to install an underground transmission line. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions may be directed to Mohammad Jaradat, project manager for Willbros T&D Services, at 410-459-6737; Mohammad.jaradat@Willbrostd.com.