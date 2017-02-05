You are here: Home / Local / Joppa Farm Road between Rt 7 and Rt 40 Closing for 2 Months for Utility Work

Joppa Farm Road between Rt 7 and Rt 40 Closing for 2 Months for Utility Work

By Leave a Comment

From Harford County government:

Joppa Farm Road between Maryland Route 7 and U.S. Route 40 will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for two months beginning on or about Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This temporary road closure is for Willbros T&D Services, a contractor for BGE, to install an underground transmission line. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions may be directed to Mohammad Jaradat, project manager for Willbros T&D Services, at 410-459-6737; Mohammad.jaradat@Willbrostd.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*