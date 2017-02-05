Maryland Department of Transportation Opens MD 222 Bridge over Rock Run in Cecil County

From the Maryland State Highway Administration:

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) opened the new MD 222 (N. Main Street) Bridge over Rock Run in historic Port Deposit.

“SHA thanks the citizens, motorists and merchants for their patience during the bridge replacement project,” said SHA District Engineer Greg Holsey. “We are pleased to open the new bridge to traffic and provide a new, safe crossing for the thousands of people who rely on it every day.”

The bridge was 86 years old at the time of its replacement. An average of 2,700 vehicles travel this section of MD 222 each day. SHA closed the bridge and detoured traffic last summer. Remaining work includes some electrical items, as well as grass seeding.

SHA’s contractor for the $2.8 million contract is Richard E. Pierson Construction of Woodstown, NJ. The project was part of Governor Larry Hogan’s $1.97 Billion Investment in Highways and Bridges and plan to repair or replace Maryland’s 69 structurally deficient structures.