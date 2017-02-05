Spontaneous Combustion of Freshly Laundered Towels Blamed for Fire in Aberdeen Hotel

Spontaneous combustion of freshly laundered towels and rags is being blamed for a fire Saturday in the laundry room of a five-story Aberdeen hotel.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen for the report of a laundry room fire at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The front desk staff smelled smoke and later discovered a basket of towels located in the laundry room smoldering. Staff was able to extinguish with a bucket of water. The automatic fire alarm alerted and guests safely exited the hotel.

Five firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded, but the fire had been extinguished by hotel staff prior to their arrival.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $1,000 in damage to the contents of the room. There were injuries reported.