Gun-Brandishing Intruder Stabbed During Aberdeen Home Invasion; Fired Shot, Nabbed after Car Crash

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
A 25 year old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed while allegedly committing a home invasion in Aberdeen.
Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to 9 Liberty Street in Aberdeen around 6:20am on February 4, 2017. One of the residents advised officers that he woke up to find an unknown man in his house. The man was carrying a pistol in his hand. The resident was able to grab a knife that was lying nearby and confronted the suspect. The suspect was stabbed during a scuffle and did fire a round from his pistol at the resident.
After fleeing the house, the suspect was later apprehended by the Maryland State Police on I-95 after he was involved in a car accident. The suspect was identified as Avalon Rosette of Aberdeen. He was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is currently listed in stable condition. Charges are pending following his release from the hospital.
Comments
hjl says
Another career criminal moneymaker for Harford county judicial system. Good old Avalon he sure does like committing crimes with a gun.
MakingWinterGreatAgain says
Not sure why he wasn’t in jail in the first place…how many times must one be arrested for drugs, intent to distribute drugs, assault, and felony use of a firearm before the courts think…hey maybe things just aren’t working with him. Maybe he should actually go to jail…you know instead of not going to jail and continuing to commit crime after crime…
Hitting double figures of charges on judiciary case search by the time one is twenty-five is not something to aspire to.