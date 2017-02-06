Gun-Brandishing Intruder Stabbed During Aberdeen Home Invasion; Fired Shot, Nabbed after Car Crash

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

A 25 year old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed while allegedly committing a home invasion in Aberdeen.

Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to 9 Liberty Street in Aberdeen around 6:20am on February 4, 2017. One of the residents advised officers that he woke up to find an unknown man in his house. The man was carrying a pistol in his hand. The resident was able to grab a knife that was lying nearby and confronted the suspect. The suspect was stabbed during a scuffle and did fire a round from his pistol at the resident.

After fleeing the house, the suspect was later apprehended by the Maryland State Police on I-95 after he was involved in a car accident. The suspect was identified as Avalon Rosette of Aberdeen. He was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is currently listed in stable condition. Charges are pending following his release from the hospital.